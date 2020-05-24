POLICE are appealing for information after a car crash which left a man seriously injured last night, May 23.
Emergency services, including firefighters, police and ambulance crews were in attendance at the A4139, Penally, near Tenby.
The man remains in hospital.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “At approximately 10.58pm on Saturday, May 23, a serious injury road traffic collision occurred on the A4139 Penally, near Tenby, whereby a white Kia Rio left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
“The sole male occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.
“Police are appealing for witnesses who were travelling along this road around this time who may be able assist with their investigation.
“Any person with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation units – Dyfed Powys Police on 0845 330 2000.”