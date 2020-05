A MAN who made off from police in Haverfordwest ‘paws-d’ for thought and gave up after being confronted by a police dog last night, May 23.

The dog section of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police dog Cassie and handler assisted with a disturbance in Haverfordwest last night; the suspect made off, a search of a local park, resulted in the male being located, and, upon being challenged, the presence of PD Cassie was enough for the offender to give himself up.”