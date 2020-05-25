Budding bakers can now make Warburtons' popular crumpets at home.

Warburtons makes over 700 million crumpets every year and have been making them the same way for over 30 years. Now the company has decided to share its family recipe.

Posting on its website, Warburtons said: “With Google searches for “how to make a crumpet” the highest they have ever been, our expert bakers have decided to give everyone a helping hand."

Ingredients (makes six crumpets)

150g plain white flour

200ml water

Half tsp salt

Half tsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp dried yeast

Method

Stage 1 – How to make the crumpet batter

Add flour, water and salt to a mixing bowl

Mix vigorously with a whisk until your arm aches (at least five minutes) to create your crumpet batter

Mix a few millilitres of water into to your dried yeast

Add sugar, baking powder and yeast mixture to bowl and mix for another 30 seconds until you have a clear batter (and your arm aches even more)

Cover mixing bowl and put into a warm place for 15 minutes (make sure your mixing bowl is bigger than you need, as the batter will expand)

Stage 2 – How to bake your crumpets