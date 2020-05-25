Budding bakers can now make Warburtons' popular crumpets at home.
Warburtons makes over 700 million crumpets every year and have been making them the same way for over 30 years. Now the company has decided to share its family recipe.
Posting on its website, Warburtons said: “With Google searches for “how to make a crumpet” the highest they have ever been, our expert bakers have decided to give everyone a helping hand."
Ingredients (makes six crumpets)
- 150g plain white flour
- 200ml water
- Half tsp salt
- Half tsp sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp dried yeast
Method
Stage 1 – How to make the crumpet batter
- Add flour, water and salt to a mixing bowl
- Mix vigorously with a whisk until your arm aches (at least five minutes) to create your crumpet batter
- Mix a few millilitres of water into to your dried yeast
- Add sugar, baking powder and yeast mixture to bowl and mix for another 30 seconds until you have a clear batter (and your arm aches even more)
- Cover mixing bowl and put into a warm place for 15 minutes (make sure your mixing bowl is bigger than you need, as the batter will expand)
Stage 2 – How to bake your crumpets
- Place a greased metal biscuit cutter (any shape cutter you have to hand will do the trick) into the middle of a non-stick frying pan
- Pre-heat your frying pan on a hob on a medium-high heat setting
- Before you start, give your batter a stir to remove any large air bubbles
- Use a ladle to drop approximately 60g of batter into the cutter inside the pan
- Wait for approximately four minutes
- Carefully lift the ring off the crumpet
- Remove baked crumpet from pan (if the top looks a bit gooey, flip over in the pan for a few seconds)
- Cool
- Repeat the above to make as many as you can eat
- Toast and enjoy with butter, or anything else you fancy
