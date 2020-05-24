We're back with another just for fun Sunday picture quiz!

This week we've got 10 pictures of some of Pembrokeshire's finest quays, harbours and marinas.

The photographs, all provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over and you can get out and about once more.

We're looking for photos of high streets from years gone by for a quiz next week. If you have any you would like to share, please send them to gpt@westerntelegraph.co.uk

Please let us know how you did in the comments.

Answers listed below. No cheating!

Good luck!

Past quizzes available here: Pembrokeshire beaches, Pembrokeshire landmarks, Pembrokeshire from the air

1.A stream runs through the harbour even at low tide

2. Popular among kayakers and boaters

3. Quite a colourful place to swim

4. A comedy film was shot here in 2017

5. No hint for this one

6. This areas residents are known as Trappists

7. A tough one

8. The village's name comes from Old Norse for valley

9. The town was once held to ransom by the pirate Black Prince

10. An easy one to finish

So, how did you do?

1. Solva

2. Abercastle

3. Blue Lagoon

4. Porthgain

5. Neyland Marina

6. Caldey Island

7. Cresswell Quay

8. Dale

9. Lower Fishguard

10. Milford Marina