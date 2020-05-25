A LOCKDOWN foal born at Dyfed Shire Horse Farm has been named by Her Majesty the Queen.

The foal was born on April 21, the Queen's birthday.

She already has royal connections as her uncle is Dyfed Grey Celt, now known as Drum Horse Major Mercury of the royal Household Cavalry.

She is the 25th foal born on the farm and is the 4th generation of the Dyfed shire bloodline begun by the farm's founder and grandfather J.R Lewis.

The foal is the first born of Dyfed St Helena and is now five weeks old. The farm was delighted to announce her royally-chosen name this morning (Monday).

"We approached Buckingham Palace to offer HM Queen Elizabeth II the opportunity to name our little one, who was born on her 94th birthday," said the farm's owner, Huw Murphy.

"We're delighted that Her Majesty accepted and out of a short-list of names offered, the Queen chose Dyfed Guinevere.

"We would like to sincerely thank Her Majesty for naming the youngest addition to our Dyfed family and we look forward to welcoming friends and visitors to the farm to meet Guinevere once it is safe to do so, following the lifting of the current lockdown."