TWO popular community events in Fishguard and Goodwick have been cancelled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fishguard and District RoundTable's annual raft race in June and the Fishguard Soapbox Derby have both been called off for 2020.
"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the cancellation of our annual raft race in June and Fishguard Soapbox Derby in July due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis," said a round table spokesman.
"Our events calendar, like so many others has felt the force of the current pandemic but while this is disappointing, the health and wellbeing of our community is at the forefront of all our thoughts and plans for the future.
"We will continue to monitor the ever-changing nsituation and bring you updates on all our future events as soon as we can.
"Stay safe all, from all the guys at Fishguard and District Round Table."