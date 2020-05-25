A CARDIGAN solicitor has been shortlisted for a lawyer of the year award, in this year's LALYs.

Run by the Legal Aid Practitioners Group (LAPG), the Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year awards (LALYs) are known as the Oscars of the legal aid world.

Katy Hanson, managing director of Welch & Co, has doubled the size of her firm in three years, and now delivers criminal defence and other legal aid services in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Katy is one of three finalists, who were handpicked from sterling entries from across the country, in the criminal defence category of the awards.

She is one of 34 individuals and organisations shortlisted for this year's LALY awards.

"The finalists selected by the LALY judges this year truly reflect the broad range of lawyers and organisations who all have a vital role to play in ensuring people in our communities have access to high-calibre legal advice," said Chris Minnoch, CEO of LAPG .

Katy said that being shortlisted was "completely unexpected" but that she was delighted with the news.

"There are many challenges working in legal aid law, now more than ever, with serious issues with funding, court closures, recruitment and the realities of the work often proving too difficult," she said.

"I passionately believe that everyone is entitled to a defence and that no matter what your circumstances you should have access to justice , which is a central tenement to a civilised society.”

The winners will be announced on July 7, at a virtual awards ceremony.

"We are recognising the lawyers who are working to protect the rights of prisoners charged with the most serious offences; of children at risk of FGM; of families living in unsafe, unsuitable homes; and much more," said Chris Minnoch.

"Finalists in our 11 awards categories are based everywhere from rural Wales, to Northern Ireland, to Liverpool, to Stoke on Trent, to London – and many places in between.

"Everyone in Team LALY is excited at the prospect of making LALY20 our most inclusive yet.

"Social distancing rules mean we can't gather in person this year, but an online event gives us the chance to open the festivities more widely.

"The LALY20 ceremony may be virtual, but the celebrations and the LALY spirit will be as real and palpable as ever."