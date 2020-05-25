RESIDENTS of Little Newcastle have raised more than £200 to provide a boost for the care staff at nearby Parc-y-Llyn Nursing Home.

Every Thursday evening since its inception, the residents of the village have faithfully turned out to clap for carers.

However residents decided that carers at nearby Parc-y-Llyn needed a little more than a clap.

"News reached the community that coronavirus had reached Parc-y-Llyn Nursing Home and that the staff were having to stay on the premises to look after the most fragile in society," said the village's Revd Richard Davies.

"It was decided to organise a quick collection through the village's Facebook page, to provide the carers with a few treats as a gesture of appreciation for all their efforts."

The aim was to raise about £50, but to date more than £200 has been collected. An arrangement has now been agreed with Tesco, Haverfordwest, to deliver on three successive Mondays. On Monday, May 18 the store delivered the first batch of goodies to keep up the carers' morale.

For the first two weeks the village has provided £65 and Tesco has generously topped this up in kind with goods of around £15.

In the final week, the village will increase its contribution, but the amount will be determined by how much extra money is collected.

"The organisers are very thankful to all from the village and the surrounding areas who have supported the cause and to Tesco, Haverfordwest for their generous contribution," said Revd Davies.