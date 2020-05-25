CHILDREN in west Wales suffering from life-limiting illnesses have been the delighted recipients of Belles Boxes of Fun, sent to ease life in lockdown.

More than thirty boxes were sent out by charity Belle's Story, set up in memory of Wolfcastle's Belle Curran who lost her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease last year while on the emergency transplant waiting list.

Belle helped set up the charity and her friends, family and supporters have continued its important work, raising thousands of pounds and promoting the importance of organ donation.

The charity has been working with Hywel Dda palliative care play specialist, Dawn Thomas to put together 32 individually designed boxes of activities and treats for children as young as two months.

The boxes include sensory items, toys and crafts to help these children smile during their time in quarantine.

"We sent out 32 boxes - some with arts and crafts and some sensory toys depending on the child," said Belle's mum Stella.

"Belle was the entire inspiration of the boxes of fun , I just thought how she'd be feeling stuck indoors in isolation with just me for company and I know a box of art and craft materials would have kept her happy for days and days.

"I tried to put a little bit of everything she loved doing as well as her a sprinkling of her courage, her determination, her smile and infectious nature, which everyone loved, and in her words "a little bit of magic.

Stella thanked the public in Pembrokeshire and beyond who have supported Belle's Story, for their commitment and support, generosity and sponsorship through all the charity's events.

"We couldn't help any children without them," she said.

"I've had so many messages thanking us and some wonderful phots of the children enjoying the goodies which is just the best reaction ever."

It is hoped that more Belles Boxes of Fun can be sent out, possibly at Christmas time, and there are plans to offer them for purchase as a fundraiser on the Belle's Story website.

Belle's Story and the Boxes of Fun were filmed last week for S4C's Heno. The programme will air at 7pm tomorrow night, Tuesday.