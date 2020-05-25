ACTION for Children's Women and Girls Together project has been busy delivering wellbeing packs to the girls and young women the service supports across Pembrokeshire during the coronavirus crisis.

The packs contained items such as wellbeing advice booklets, seven Stress Less cards, feminine hygiene products and scratch art cards as well as colouring books and pencils.

The team has already been maintaining crucial contact by phone and video meetings to ensure this vital service continues as the crisis unfolds.

The project offers support to vulnerable girls and women aged 12 to 21 years to support them to make better choices, build confidence, stay safe and raise aspirations.

16-year-old service user, Megan, said: "The whole set is amazing, and it will help me with relaxing as mindfulness colouring is so calming. I also love the pamper stuff and journal. The gel pens will also help me with study work as I am determined to do well in college when I get there."

Lisa Morgan-Thomas, young person's practitioner at the Women and Girls Together project added: "This is a very challenging time for girls and young women who are already vulnerable.

"As a project we were determined not to be blown off course by the coronavirus crisis and carry on delivering support whatever the virus threw at us.

"The wellbeing packs are a lovely mix of practical wellbeing aids and pamper products that have gone down really well across the board.

"It's been a joy to deliver them in addition to the normal services and support Women and Girls Together provides in Pembrokeshire."

The service has also developed a Facebook page @womenandgirlstogetherpembrokeshire to promote the work of the project, share information and good news stories, and promote positive well-being.