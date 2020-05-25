SOLVA'S David Gray shared his childhood memories of visiting Skomer Island last week for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales' Skomer Live podcast.

As well as reminiscing about childhood days spent on the island, the award-winning singer/ songwriter also shared a new and exclusive piece of music called Running on the Waves.

"Skomer Island is a spectacular place that is literally teeming with wildlife," said David.

"It is both unique and irreplaceable, and must be protected, treasured and maintained at all costs.

"I was changed forever by a visit there as a child, when in the space of just a few glorious hours it transformed my concept of the natural world completely and utterly."

WTSWW's exciting weekly broadcast of Skomer Live is hosted by Welsh TV wildlife presenter Lizzie Daly at 11am every Wednesday across the Facebook social media platforms of The Wildlife Trust of South Wales and Skomer Island.

It features guest appearances from the Skomer Island team, weekly challenges and highlights from island's incredible web cameras.

"Skomer Live and our island web camera project is part of a wider fundraising initiative from the trust and we are delighted that David is using his awesome talent and love of the islands to help the Trust through this crisis," said Gina Gavigan, marketing and development manager for WTSWW.

"The Covid-19 situation has exacerbated what would already have been a very difficult year for the Trust. WTSWW earn nearly 50% of its income through tourism-related activities; cafes, shops, holiday accommodation and Skomer landings, and the lockdown comes at the busiest time of year which is disastrous."

You can watch Skomer Live on the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Facebook page or the Skomer Island Facebook page.

You can make a donation to WTSWW, however big or small at www.welshwildlife.org/support-us.