STAFF at the Port of Milford Haven have pledged to raise funds for their charity of the year by running, walking, rowing, and cycling the distance that an LNG ship travels from Qatar in the Arabian Gulf to Milford Haven.

The 6,140 nautical mile route is the journey an LNG ship would take over the course of 18 days to bring liquefied natural gas to the port. Employees and their families will log their miles when undertaking their daily exercise.