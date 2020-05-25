STAFF at the Port of Milford Haven have pledged to raise funds for their charity of the year by running, walking, rowing, and cycling the distance that an LNG ship travels from Qatar in the Arabian Gulf to Milford Haven.
The 6,140 nautical mile route is the journey an LNG ship would take over the course of 18 days to bring liquefied natural gas to the port. Employees and their families will log their miles when undertaking their daily exercise.
Anna Malloy, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Manager, said “Our staff are really keen to help our charity of the year Get The Boys A Lift as they provide a truly valuable service helping people experiencing mental health difficulties.
“This challenge is pretty ambitious as we are collectively aiming to cover the same distance as a huge LNG ship would sail, but I’m confident we can do this.
“It’s this kind of team spirit that is helping us feel connected through the Covid-19 pandemic whilst being able to raise vital funds for our charity of the year at the same time”.
Get The Boys A Lift is a mental health charity which was started in 2016 by Gareth Owens and has since grown to become a drop-in counselling centre and not-for-profit coffee shop in Haverfordwest.
If anyone would like to donate a fundraising page has been set up at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/qatartomilfordhaven