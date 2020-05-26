THE UK’s largest energy Port, the Port of Milford Haven, has appointed Steve Edwards as Commercial Director.

Steve has built a 28-year career in the gas industry and is moving to the Port from his previous role as Director of Regulation and Commercial at Wales & West Utilities where he played a major part in helping them develop their own future of energy strategy and become a top performing business.

Steve was the Chair of the Energy Networks Association Regulation Group and has strong links with regulators, CBI Wales, and Welsh Government.

Steve is on the Executive Council of the Parliamentary Group for Energy Studies and a Board Member of Warm Wales.

Professionally, Steve is a Chartered Management Accountant, a Fellow and Past President of IGEM (Institution of Gas Engineers) and a Graduate of Swansea University.

On the creation of this new role at the Port, Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “For the past eight years we have remained committed to delivering our diversification strategy and we are very close to seeing large-scale investments at both Pembroke Port and Milford Waterfront; all with a very clear purpose of building prosperity and creating opportunities for the people and businesses around the Haven Waterway.

“I am delighted to welcome Steve, who will join our senior management team with a focus on looking beyond our current strategy to what opportunities lie further ahead, linking with the UK’s maritime 2050 strategic ambitions and net zero carbon emissions targets. His vast commercial experience will be crucial in the next phase of the Port’s development.”

On his appointment, Steve Edwards said: “I am very excited to join this team and the Port whilst I fully understand the current challenges facing many at this time. I hope I can use my knowledge, experience, enthusiasm and networks to develop innovation, investment and sustainable prosperity for the Port and Pembrokeshire.

“Wales has challenging economic and environmental goals and I hope we can collaborate to ensure maximum value and benefit to our community.”