HOPEFUL holidaymakers who made a 200-mile drive to Pembrokeshire in a motorhome have been escorted out of the county by police.
The occupants of the motorhome had rented it in Berkshire before their journey to Wales.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, in conjunction with Pembroke Dock Neighbourhood Policing Team, made the stop-check on the vehicle in the Stackpole area yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
Officers said that the people in the motorhome were 'reported accordingly re. non-essential travel and escorted from the area.'
Police continue to make morning patrols of the main roads leading into Pembrokeshire.
Yesterday (Tuesday), they arrested a male at Fishguard Port who was wanted on warrant for non-payment of fines at Camberwell Green magistrates court in London.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment