BLOOD donation sessions continue in Pembrokeshire at several locations in the county in June.
Donors attend by appointment only and journeys to the venues are considered as essential travel.
Tenby Leisure Centre will be the venue for the Welsh Blood Service sessions next week.
These will take place on Monday June 1, Tuesday June 2, Wednesday June 3 and Thursday June 4.
Tenby Leisure Centre will be open to the blood donors only and alternative entrance and exit arrangements will be in place.
Attendees are advised to follow the signage that will be present at the time.
Residents are reminded that all leisure centres in Pembrokeshire currently remain closed as part of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Further donation sessions taking place next month are at:
Narberth (Queens Hall, June 9-12); Haverfordwest (Haverfordwest Rugby Club, June 22, 23, 25 and 26) and
Milford Haven (Pill Social Centre, June 29).
To donate blood, you will need to book an appointment via
wbs.wales/PembrokeshireAreaLink or by calling 0800 252 266.