A PEMBROKESHIRE charity run by, and supporting, people with learning disabilities and autism has received £11,000 of National Lottery funding.

The money will help Pembrokeshire People First (PPF) support the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Karen Chandler, PPF's chief officer said: "This will mean we can continue and develop our programme of connecting with our members and other isolated and vulnerable people, through a virtual timetable of workshops and fun; phone contact; regular mail-outs and surprise packages."

PPF has also received funding specifically for their response to Covid-19 from the Community Foundation in Wales; the Baring Foundation; Neighbourly and the Moondance Foundation, all of which they are very grateful for.

But continuing to work in these uncertain times is expensive, and they are actively seeking further funding to enable them to continue.

PPF already have a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to develop their work with autistic people, including the development of awareness and acceptance training. The additional money means they can meet the costs of their community response to the situation.

Karen added: “This is such an uncertain time for everyone, but particularly our 380-plus members, who are struggling with isolation, poverty and health issues.

"These grants will help us to keep in contact – sometimes, just a 10 minute chat, or a letter can make all the difference. I am incredibly proud of the way PPF has stepped up and moved online, and these grants will help keep us – and therefore our members – going.”

Over the next six months, The National Lottery Community Fund are prioritising grant applications for community activity related to Covid-19.

To find out more, visit tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/wales