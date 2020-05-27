EasyJet customers whose details were accessed by hackers may be entitled up to £2,000 in compensation.

The budget airline, which flies from airports across the UK to destinations to Europe and beyond, confirmed on May 19, 2020, that sensitive personal data of nine million customers from around the world had been exposed in a data breach.

When did the data breach happen?

The breach itself occurred in January 2020 but despite notifying the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office at that time, easyJet waited four months to notify its customers.

What details were accessed in the cyber attack?

The sensitive personal data leaked includes full names, email addresses and travel data that included departure dates, arrival dates and booking dates.

In particular, the exposure of details of individuals’ personal travel patterns may pose security risks to individuals and is a gross invasion of privacy.

Claim launched in the High Court of London

International law firm PGMBM have issued a class action claim in the High Court of London on behalf of easyJet customers impacted by the data breach – with a potential liability of £18billion, or £2,000 per customer who was impacted.

Under Article 82 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR), customers have a right to compensation for inconvenience, distress, annoyance and loss of control of their personal data.

Litigation specialists PGMBM have now issued the claim form on behalf of impacted customers, having been contacted by numerous affected people when the data breach was made public.

PGMBM are seeking a group litigation order and have urged all of those affected to come forward and join the claim to purse compensation.

The law firm have instructed a team of Queen’s Counsel and Junior Barristers from Serle Court and four New Square Chambers; two of the most renowned Barristers’ Chambers in the UK.

What has the law firm said?

Tom Goodhead, PGMBM Managing Partner, said: “This is a monumental data breach and a terrible failure of responsibility that has a serious impact on easyJet’s customers.

“This is personal information that we trust companies with, and customers rightly expect that every effort is made to protect their privacy.

“Unfortunately, easyJet has leaked sensitive personal information of nine million customers from all around of the world.”

How can affected easyJet customers claim compensation?

All affected easyJet customers from around the world can join the claim on a 'no-win, no-fee basis' at www.theeasyjetclaim.com.

They may be entitled to £2,000 each in compensation. With nine million customers’ data known to have been leaked, easyJet’s potential liability is £18billion.