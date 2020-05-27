A RE-LOCATION date has now been fixed for Tenby Post Office after plans were put on hold by the coronavirus situation.
The post office and its Premier Express shop will move some 250 metres away to the ground floor of Ruabon House, South Parade and will open there on Friday July 3 at 1pm.
The current facility in Warren Street will close on Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.
The new post office and Premier convenience store will be open for an extra 11 hours and 30 minutes a week, opening from 8am to 9pm from Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 7.30pm on Sundays.
The new premises are described as 'spacious, brighter and more modern', and postmaster Vince Malone will continue at the helm.
The move was originally due to take place at the end of March.
Post Office services will be provided from four serving positions. These will be a mixture of one screened and two open plan, and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter, offering selected services, during shop opening hours.
Tenby Ex-Serviceman's Club will continue to operate above the new post office. The ground floor of the building was most recently occupied by the Pembrokeshire National Park Authority's information centre, and before that housed the Tenby JobCentre.