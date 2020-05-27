A MEMBER of the public has asked people in Neyland not to use the seats and handrails that run along Trafalgar Terrace.

Trafalgar Terrace joins the Promenade in the town and is a popular walking route with many residents.

However, the request, posted online by Neyland Town Council, calls on people not to use them nor to touch any surfaces in the town.

The full post reads: “I have been requested by a member of the public to bring a matter to your attention.

“Persons using Trafalgar Terrace in Neyland are using the handrails and seats which are then used by children and elderly people. Please be careful when you are walking around the town not to touch any surfaces if possible. Thank you for your co-operation.”

The resident's request is for people not to use the seats and handrails while the town council has added that people should avoid touching surfaces in the town.

The post has drawn some criticism from residents who question whether they can sit down having had their exercise.