A FIRE at the Crows Nest Café on Milford Marina has forced the business to close.
The incident happened late on Tuesday night with fire crews leaving the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police and fire investigators are now appealing for information as to what happened.
A statement on the Café’s Facebook page says that the business will be closed until further notice.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday (May 26), at 11:25pm, crews from Milford Haven attended a fire at commercial property, used as a café, in Pier Road, Milford Haven.
“All persons were accounted for and the fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera. The property was also ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
“The Fire Service left the incident at 12:57am.
“The incident is being investigated by the Police and Fire Service.”
Police have said that anyone with information should call 101 to report it.