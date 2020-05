RESIDENTS in the Bwlchygroes area of North Pembrokeshire, just outisde Cardigan, are being warned by police to be on the lookout for a white Renault Kangoo van -with the index number SY** *BV - seen acting suspiciously in the area.

The alert was raised by RuralWatch Preseli South Ceredigion and if anyone sees anything suspicious, contact Ceredigion Rural Crime Team on 101, or in an emergency dial 999.