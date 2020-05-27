Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of criminal damage and theft which have occurred at the Prendergast Cemetery, Haverfordwest over the last month.
On six occasions between Wednesday, April 22 and Sunday, May 24, 2020, items on one grave have either been removed or damaged.
This includes damage to a wreath, a vase of flowers and a photograph of the deceased, with a pair of football boots and an angel among the items stolen.
PC Chris Sanders said: “This destruction and removal of property is very distressing to a grieving relative who is regularly visiting the grave. I would ask any member of the public who may have information to come forward.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.