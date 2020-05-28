MILFORD Haven police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after it was reported that a child was spat at on the Rath.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Saturday, May 23, and the victim was allegedly spat at from a passing black coloured car.
Police say that the area pictured is the approximate location of the incident.
A spokesman added: “We are particularly interested in speaking to a potential witness in a mini which was parked nearby.
“Please contact PC Bateman on 101 if you witnessed this.”