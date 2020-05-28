TWO men who claimed to have driven from Cardiff to Pembroke Dock for a cleaning job were found to have amphetamine worth around £22,500 in their car.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers stopped the men while patrolling the arterial routes around the town as part of Covid-19 operations on Tuesday, May 26.

When asked by police if their journey was essential, the pair said they were on their way to carry out some cleaning work. When prompted for more information, they were unable to provide further details, raising officers’ suspicions about their motive for travelling more than 100 miles.

The Citoen C2 was searched, with 7g of amphetamine and 15g of cannabis found in the front. Further searches uncovered a block of amphetamine weighing over 2kg. The street value is estimated to be around £22,500.

The men – aged 22 and 37 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. The 37-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries by CID officers.

Pembrokeshire Superintendent Ross Evans said: “This is an excellent example of proactive policing being carried out in the division, with people outside the area being challenged over unnecessary travel.

“This seizure has prevented a large amount of the class B drug amphetamine from entering the supply chain in Pembrokeshire.

“Drug dealers are taking a gamble with trying to bring large amounts of illegal substances into the area, and we have seen numerous arrests for possession with intent to supply in recent weeks.”