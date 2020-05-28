Goodwick United has raised nearly £3,000 for Shalom House with its Road to the Treble challenge.

Shalom House hospice in St David's has had to close during the coronavirus pandemic due to the vulnerability of the patients there, but the charity is still supporting patients remotely and in their homes.

Goodwick United decided to recreate its 'road to the treble' to help the charity, which needs to raise £250,000 a year to run.

The treble was the 2015/16 season in which Goodwick drew 1-1 at Hakin to become the first ever Pembrokeshire side to capture the Division 1, Senior Cup, and West Wales Cup in the same season.

During the 38 game campaign the Phoenix Boys covered 2404 miles travelling to away games including those in Stebonheath Park and more notably, the Liberty Stadium.

On May 13 the players, retired players, management supporters and families laced up their trainers to cumulatively cover that distance on foot and raise money for Shalom House.

Former players as far afield as New Zealand got involved, as former Goodwick player and later Wales captain Mark Delaney, now Academy coach at Aston Villa whose brother, Nigel, managed the club in that treble season.

The challenge was so successful that the club completed the 2404 miles within the first week and so decided to do a "double treble" to raise even more funds.

At the end of the two week 5461 miles had been covered and £2,985 raised for Shalon House.

"This is an unbelievable achievement from everyone involved with Goodwick United," said first team player, Llyr Tobin.

"We've had people of all ages taking part, ranging from a couple of days old in the pram all the way to 85 years of age.

"We've had Iron Man Ryan Thomas out on the roads, past players running from Cardigan back home to Phoenix Park and current players running from Shalom House back to Phoenix Park.

"We've had boys hitting 100 miles for the cause including three ex-players Steve Blackford, Adam Raymond & Nigel Delaney. To top it off we even had runs in from New Zealand and from ex Welsh international Mark Delaney.

"As a club & community we have really come together to raise money for such a worthy cause, and would like to thank everyone who donated.

"Although the miles have stopped the fundraising hasn't. You are still able to donate online at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8p1PoWEqfY or can drop cash into Boots in Fishguard."