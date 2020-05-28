McDonald's have revealed when all of their drive-thru branches across the country will reopen.

In a announcement today (Wednesday) the fast-food chain said a total of 1,019 of their restaurants will have opened by Thursday, June 4 - either for Drive Thru or McDelivery.

What have McDonald's said?

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: "This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

"This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

"Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

"With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working."

What new safety measures are in place?

Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean branches will look different, and customers have been advised that service will take a little longer, as McDonald's expect demand to be high.

"Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority," the spokesperson added.

'Some drive-thru lanes have closed after overwhelming demand'

McDonald's added: "In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close Drive Thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers.

"We will continue to work with local authorities and the police as we extend our reopening plans.

"With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments and limit your spend to £25.

"We are continuing to review these measures as we reopen, but for now, these restrictions remain in place to help our employees, customers and delivery partner couriers to remain safe."

Which McDonald's restaurants are reopening?

The company will release the locations of the restaurants that will reopen on the morning of each day next week.

