TONIGHT will be the final time that Pembrokeshire residents will have the chance to show their appreciation for key workers across the county.
Residents are urged to make it the best one yet after its founder said this should be the last clap for carers.
People across the county have been taking to their doorsteps to clap, play the bagpipes, bang pots and pans and make as much noise as they can to say thank you to all those who are working on the frontline, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Svitzer tugs have been out on the Milford Haven Waterway with a spectacular display while Valero has also sounded its horns to say their own thank you’s.
The clap began ten weeks ago on Thursday, March 23, following the start of the UK lockdown and it has seen members of the royal family, the Prime Minister and celebrities join in.
The event’s founder, Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national living in South London, said she was “overwhelmed” by the support for the cacophonous ritual, but said it was better to stop when it was at “its peak”.
Please send in your photos of tonight’s final clap and we will publish some in next week’s Western Telegraph.