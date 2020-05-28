PLANS are in place for Wetherspoons to reopen its Pembrokeshire pub, when they get the nod from Welsh Government.

The company, which owns the William Owen in Quay Street, Haverfordwest, said their plans will ensure staff and customers are safe before they reopen.

Jon Blayney, manager at The William Owen, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

Two full-time staff will be hired in each Wetherspoons pub to regularly clean surfaces and 'touchpoints' throughout the pubs, including door handles and card machines.

Screens will be put up at till points and in seating areas where it is not possible to have table meet social distancing requirements.

The company will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear, which staff can decide to wear if they wish, subject to government guidelines.

There will be an average ten hand sanitiser dispensers around the pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

Every employee will need to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to confirm that they are fit to work, including having their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

Wetherspoons pubs will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible, with entry and exit points marked on the floor.

The pub will also offer a slightly reduced menu and will provide sachets (ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc), rather than their usual condiment bottles.

All staff will receive a full briefing and training on the new way of running the pub.

Regular opening hours are expected.