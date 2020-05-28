TUI has extended its suspension of holidays for UK customers until at least the end of June due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The UK’s biggest tour operator - which runs TUI and First Choice - had previously cancelled all trips up to June 11.

It has also suspended its Marella Cruises sailings up to July 30.

What has TUI said?

TUI said in a statement that it has extended the suspension of holidays “due to the ongoing travel restrictions”.

All affected customers should visit tui.co.uk or firstchoice.co.uk for further advice and information.

When are Jet2 holidays suspended until?

Rival tour operator Jet2holidays has also suspended its holidays up to June 30.

'Two-week quarentine for those flying into the UK'

A 14-day quarantine for international arrivals is due to begin in the UK on June 8.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all but essential international travel since March 17.

Major UK tour operators will not run trips until the FCO changes its position.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to be more optimistic than in the past when asked about the prospect of people being able to go on holiday this summer.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the answer is let’s see where we get to.”

Mr Hancock had previously commented that “big, lavish international holidays” were “unlikely” to be possible this summer.

TUI and First Choice change travel refunds process

In mid-May, First Choice and TUI have changed their holiday refunds process for customers.

The move comes as the TUI UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham admitted the business has taken a long time to find a system that works when it comes to processing the 'unprecedented volume' of refunds.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted more than 900,000 people who booked with First Choice (which is part of the TUI group) and TUI.

Customers who have cancelled holidays before June 11 can now access a self-service section on the website to apply for a cash refund, removing the need for them to call customer services.

Other customers with holidays booked up until August 31 are now able to make free amendments to their bookings online until June 30.

All changes can be made by visiting tui.co.uk or firstchoice.co.uk.