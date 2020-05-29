MEETING visitors off the cruise ships and whizzing down the Fishguard Soapbox Derby course in his wheelchair have been two of the many highlights of outgoing mayor, Jordan Ryan's, term in office.

Cllr Ryan was the youngest mayor in the history of Fishguard and Goodwick, taking the reins two years ago at the age of 26.

Cllr, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, said at the time of his inauguration:

"I'd like to think I'm showing everyone that if you get involved you can make a difference no matter your limitations," he said. "Everyone can contribute if given the support.

And make a difference her certainly has; introducing the twin town's annual Welsh cake competition, which has raised vital funds for the mayor's charities and more recently the weekly community solidarity singing.

This is a chance for residents to blast out a song requested by popular demand all at the same time on a Saturday evening, to show community solidarity and support for our key workers. It has provided a much-needed morale boost and a sense of community during lockdown.

"It's been a fantastic two years as mayor of our wonderful twin towns and it's been an honour to serve and represent the people the towns," said Cllr Ryan.

"I'm grateful that I was given opportunity to take on the role and I'm proud to have performed it to the best of my abilities."

Cllr Ryan thanked family, friends, colleagues and local residents for the "unbelievable" amount of support.

"I couldn't have done it without all that support," he said.

"It's been a busy two years with lots of brilliant events and plenty of cruise ships welcomed.

"Some of my highlights include the big cruise ship days, taking part in all the parades we've had, the Welsh cake challenge, flying down the soapbox track in my chair and representing the whole community on Remembrance Sunday.

"Fishguard and Goodwick are great places to live and during this crisis the community support has reached new highs.

"I'm so proving to have been mayor and to have represented the brilliant people of the wonderful twin towns."

Cllr Ryan is succeeded as mayor by Cllr Jackie Stokes, with Cllr Sharon McCarney as deputy.