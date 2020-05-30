PEMBROKESHIRE posties are delivering some first-class fun along with lockdown letters and parcels.

A quartet of fun-loving staff from the Narberth Royal Mail delivery office are stamping out in fancy dress as they make their way through towns and villages in the county.

Superheroes, pirates and a wizard are just a few of the cheerful characters setting out on the rounds.

“Since lockdown, there are some people in rural areas where their postie is the only person they see all day,” said the delivery office manager, Charmaine Thomas.

“And as these strange circumstances have shown, the sight of the Royal Mail van is a real constant – despite whatever is going on, the post will always turn up.

“We’ve got 58 staff in the office, with 37 out on the road, and they have all been absolutely fantastic, adapting very quickly to the massive changes we have had to make because of lockdown and social distancing.

“The fancy dress is just brilliant – it gives everyone a lift and brings a bit of a smile, and that’s what everyone needs.”

Postman Cefin Vaughan, who delivers to Mynachlogddu, set the fancy dress trend with his Superman outfit, and has been seen variously in the guise of Captain America, a Gladiator, Merlin the Wizard, Spiderman and a leprechaun.

Andrew Jenkins, who drives out to the Temple Druid area by Maenchlochog, has been rocking a Stormtrooper costume and has also found time to bake delicious cakes for his hard-working colleagues.

Dressing up as a pirate, to the delight of customers in Llanfallteg and Tavernspite, is Suzie Angel-Jones, while Anna Jones has also donned pirate garb, as well as her Anna Banana costume and a Penelope Pitstop outfit.

Mum-of-three Anna, who delivers to the Cresselly and Landshipping areas, said: “During these times, when people aren’t able to get out as much - especially the children - it’s jut a bit of fun for them, and us, to put a smile on someone’s face, and to be a bit silly.

“During serious times, it just lifts us all a little.

“Selfishly, I’m loving dressing up and wearing my best ‘pillar box’ red lipstick, at a time when we can’t dress up for a night out!”

Charmaine added: “There have also been quite a few gifts, which we’ve been very grateful for.

“Princes Gate water gave us hundreds of bottles of water, and people have left out Easter eggs, cakes, plants and cards to say thank you, with children doing us drawings as well.

“I think our postal staff are all heroes, and they deserve all the recognition they can get.”