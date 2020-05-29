RESIDENTS are reminded that anyone planning to visit Pembrokeshire’s six Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) must book an appointment in advance.

A booking system is in place and anyone who turns up without a pre-booked slot will be turned away. Remember: no booking, no entry.

The WRCs re-opened for booked appointments only on Tuesday (May 26) and more than 7,250 slots had been booked by midday today (Friday, May 29).

Residents have been thanked for using the booking system, reading and following the guidelines and adhering to social distancing measures at the sites and are reminded to display their ID (i.e. utility bill) in the windscreen for the staff to check.

Feedback to the re-opening has been extremely positive with queue times kept short. Staff have been praised for their friendliness and helpfulness.

Residents can now book a slot, if one is available, up until 4pm the day before.

Slots for this weekend remain available at the Council’s sites at Hermon, Manorowen and St Davids.

Bookings can be made online, 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings

If you do not have internet access, bookings can be made Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 01437 764551.

Full details, including maps of each of the WRC sites and authorised vehicles are available at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings