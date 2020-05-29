A LORRY driver has been fined after getting behind the wheel, just three months after being disqualified from driving.

Gary Phillip Blackman, from County Meath, was transporting food worth 75,000 Euro in an HGV when he arrived at Pembroke Dock Port.

The 56-year-old was stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Kilgetty on Wednesday, May 29.

The roads policing unit was carrying out checks as part of Covid-19 legislation operations when they received information that the driver had made his way into Wales.

Checks showed the driver was listed as Blackman, who had been disqualified for six months in February.

His identity was confirmed by a mobile fingerprint device, and he said he had been informed he was disqualified but disputed it as he had not received a postal notification of the court result.

Blackman was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, and with no insurance, and was charged later that day.

He appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 28, where he was issued with a fine and costs totalling £239.