PUBS with beer gardens are likely to be among the first set venues in the hospitality sector to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease - the Environment Secretary has confirmed.

George Eustice said there would be no changes until “at least” July when he expected pubs and restaurants with outdoor areas would be the only ones able to welcome customers again.

While that may be the case in England, it has not yet been confirmed if pubs with beer gardens will be among the first to reopen in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How long have pubs, restaurants, theatres, clubs and cinemas been shut for?

Pubs, restaurants, theatres, clubs and cinemas have been closed for more than two months after the Prime Minister announced last orders on March 20.

How come pubs and restaurants with outside spaces could be the first to reopen?

Coronavirus infection rates are believed to be lower in outside spaces, and Mr Eustice signalled that venues with gardens would be the first to reopen.

He told Sky News: “The sectors that are going to have the greatest challenge getting back to work, which we recognise, and I’m sure the Chancellor recognises this too – the hospitality sector and some of those other ticketed venues, in particular cinemas and in particular theatres, restaurants and pubs, will also face a challenge getting back into operation.

“And that is why we won’t be loosening the restrictions on them until at least July and even then it is likely that in the case of pubs and restaurants it will begin with beer gardens and outdoor areas only.”