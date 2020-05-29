AS reported in your newspaper, the early hours of May 19 were a terrible time for the Pembrokeshire Model Engineers.

Over the many years we have been located behind the Meads Leisure Centre in Milford Haven we have had occasional instances of vandalism, but the total destruction of our clubhouse by fire following a break-in there on May 19 came as a terrible shock.

The response from the people of Milford Haven and further afield has been astonishing and heart-warming.

Almost immediately, local residents were offering condolences and support of various kinds, including donations. Word spread quickly. Now of course we have insurance, but it is still unclear to what extent the internal contents will be covered.

A ‘JustGiving’ page was set-up to facilitate what we expected to be small donations. This has now been massively over-subscribed and we are overwhelmed by the response.

All we can say is a profound and grateful thank-you to all the wonderful people who have contributed to the appeal, and also for all the kind messages received both via the internet and elsewhere.

We are now trying to close the appeal, but the page cannot be shut down in anything less than 30 days, so we are asking people not to donate any more.

During the present Covid-19 restrictions the club members are unable even to meet together to plan a way forward, but be assured that it is our firm intention to rebuild, and once again be operating as soon as we can.

Yours sincerely, for Pembrokeshire Model Engineers,

GERALD MARTYN,

St Davids