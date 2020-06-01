TO Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales.

It is with great concern and disappointment we write to highlight the risk our businesses now face as a result the actions of Westminster and the devolved administration.

In allowing retail motor trade to open in England and not Wales you have exposed the whole sector in Wales to considerable harm.

The retail motor industry in Wales has a combined turnover over £3bn, directly employing over 20,000 people in the sales departments alone.

Whilst support has been forthcoming to support employees and businesses with immediate cash flow injections, this latest action of disparity leaves us open to much bigger risks.

Used cars by their very nature are depreciating assets, with the market operating as normal it is estimated by industry experts values could drop as much as three per cent in the next month alone. This represents an immediate loss of over £6.3 million for the dealers who have signed this letter, with the industry figure in Wales much greater.

Consumers change their car on average once every four years, during the next three weeks countless customers will transact with our English counterparts ending their relationships with local Welsh dealers.

It should also be noted there is a built up demand from the past nine weeks of lockdown, eager to do business. We are confident the next three weeks' loss will be much greater than any normal period. This revenue will never be recovered.

As a collective we have invested on average over £9,000 per location on preparing to open. Signange, PPE and social distancing measures have been embraced, changes to operational procedures to protect our customers and staff have been priority. There are few retail sectors that invest so heavily in showroom environments, making our facilities Covid secure has been undertaken with the same professional approach.

We applaud and support the efforts made to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone in Wales, however we truly believe you have underestimated the professionalism and commitment in the retail motor trade. We are confident businesses can open in a safe and controlled manner exactly the same as our English counterparts.

The retail sector as a whole is facing its biggest challenge in living memory, these recent actions have further increased the considerable pressure we already face and put Welsh jobs at risk.

DAY’S MOTOR GROUP

FAMILY FINANCE LTD

FRF MOTORS LTD

GRIFFIN MILL GARAGES

HUTCHING’S

JEFF WHITE MOTORS

MON MOTORS

NATHANIEL CARS

RON SKINNER & SONS

TRADE CENTRE WALES

WHITE DOVE GARAGES