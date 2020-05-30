PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has said that residents still have a vital role to play in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The leader’s statement, issued on Friday (May 29), comes on the back of an announcement from the Welsh Government which saw some of country’s lockdown rules relaxed.

It is also comes at a time when the county has reported no new coronavirus for the past two days in a row.

Cllr Simpson said: ‘I am sure some of you will have now had heard, or have read, the update earlier today from Welsh Government in relation to Covid-19 regulations

‘I can confirm that officers of the Authority will now be reviewing the update in detail and considering any impact on our services and general recovery.

‘I would like to highlight the fact that, although there is some relaxation of the rules, we still all have a vital role to play in ensuring that the pandemic does not spread.

‘Everyone has worked so hard to tackle this storm head-on but we need to be mindful that we are not out of the woods yet. We all need to continue working together to ensure we stop the spread of the virus.

‘I appreciate that at times my updates do repeat the key messages. This is because I want to ensure you all stay safe. As I have mentioned in my other updates, this pandemic is affecting us all - personally, financially and emotionally.

‘I do get very upset when I hear the impact this pandemic is having across our county. None of us can turn around and say “it did not impact on me.” We have all been affected.

‘I think we can say that we have started on the journey to gradual recovery and some of the small relaxations announced today are evidence of the route that Wales and Pembrokeshire is on.

‘However, rebuilding will take time. It will not be as simple as flicking the light switch back on. We need to carefully plan our recovery and think when we eventually re-open facilities.

‘Welsh Government have also made it clear that beauty and popular tourism spots remain closed.

‘This week we have re-opened our Waste and Recycle Centres (WRCs) and I am pleased to report that this process has gone very well. A great deal of planning was undertaken before we re-opened our WRCs and this paid dividends.

‘Well done to everyone involved and a huge thank you to everyone who have used the centre’s this week.

‘The online booking system is proving very popular and we do have slots available this weekend at Manorowen Hermon and St Davids. Furthermore, there are slots available at all sites next week.

‘I want to finish today by wishing you all a relaxing weekend and again to thank everyone across our wonderful community for the continued support and efforts you have all made to tackle Covid-19.

‘Remember: ‘Stay Strong and Stay Safe.’