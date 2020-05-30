A VEHICLE that had travelled 220 miles from their home in Coventry has been turned back by Pembrokeshire police.
The car was stopped in Loveston on Friday (May 29), and the occupants stated that they were on their way to the beach.
The three occupants were reported for breaching the coronavirus regulations and escorted out of the county.
Police also stopped a vehicle from Gwent on Friday whose occupants stated they were heading to a beach near Tenby.
Both were reported for breaching the coronavirus regulations and escorted out of Pembrokeshire.
The passenger was also issued with an out of court disposal for possession of cannabis.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment