HOPEFUL beach-goers have again been escorted out of Pembrokeshire as police continue their patrols around the county.

On Saturday evening (May 30), Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted several stop checks they had conducted throughout the day.

The RPU stopped a vehicle at Wisemans Bridge whose occupants stated they had driven to the area to ‘look at the beach’.

They were soon on the return leg of a 350-mile round trip as police reported them for breaching the regulations before escorting them out of the county.

Police also spotted two people unloading beach equipment from their vehicles at The Croft in Tenby and discovered they were from Birmingham.

Both were reported and sent home.

Finally, another two vehicles from the midlands, who had also travelled to Pembrokeshire to see the beaches, were also turned around.

A spokesperson for the RPU said: “Please respect the regulations that are still in place to help keep our communities safe-thank you.”