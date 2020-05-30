A GROUP of people in an inflatable kayak had to be rescued by the Coastguard on Saturday (May 30) evening.
They had been exploring to the north of Skomer Island when they got caught in the tidal race of Jack Sound and ended up off Gateholm.
A passing Dale sailing vessel helped them to the Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat team before they were transferred to Angle RNLI to navigate Jack Sound.
The casualties were received by HM Coastguard Dale at Martin's Haven and given safety advice.
The group had no lifejackets on and were not wearing wetsuits, despite the cold water.
They were also in a mobile blackspot but managed a short call to Milford Haven CGOC.
HM Coastguard Dale said they were ‘very lucky people’.
