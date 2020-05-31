A GROUP of people who had come to Pembroke Dock from the West Midlands became abusive to police when they were asked to leave.
The 13 people were stopped in Stackpole on Saturday (May 30), but were abusive towards PCSO’s who had asked them to return home.
Pembroke Dock NPT said that, with assistance from Code B response officers, they were issued with fines and all sent home.
One of the vehicles also had no MOT.
Pembrokeshire RPU responded on Twitter saying: “Good work all, totally uncalled for that you should have to put up with the abuse.”