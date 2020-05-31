We're back with another just-for-fun Sunday picture quiz!

This week we're asking you to name Pembrokeshire places by landmarks, people, and various oddments.

This week we have 11 photos, all provided by Gareth Davies Photography, which show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over and you can get out and about once more.

We're looking for photos of high streets from years gone by for a quiz next week. If you have any you would like to share, please send them to gpt@westerntelegraph.co.uk

Please let us know how you did in the comments.

Hint: Two of the photos are from the same town.

Answers listed below. No cheating!

Good luck!

1) An easy one to start

2) He doesn't look trapped

3) Only four residents are said to live here permanently

4) Is that a good looking motor?

5) A walled seaside town

6) Oh man, is that a castle in the background?

7) No hint for this one

8) Not the most famous landmark in the area

9) Very easy this one

10) A spot popular with the odd king

11) Hill or mountain?

So, how did you do?

1) Haverfordwest (Riverside Quay)

2)Caldey Island

3) Cwm Yr Eglws

4) Goodwick

5) Tenby

6) Manorbier

7) Narberth

8) St Davids

9) Tenby

10) Pembroke

11)Preseli Hills Old Cottage