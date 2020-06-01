A LITTLE Pembroke Dock girl, running two miles for a canine charity close to her heart, has already raised close to £1,000.

Four-year-old Ezsy is running two miles to raise funds for the West Wales Poundies dog rescue charity.

Ezsy is raising funds through her JustGiving page, and, to date, has seen £915 donated.

Her page states: “Hi my name is Ezsy, and I'm four-and-three-quarters. I am doing a two-mile fun run for West Wales Poundies Dog Rescue. I normally go the events and get my mum, dad and uncle to buy loads of tombola tickets, but due to this lockdown there are no events to go to.

“I am happy though, as my dad is home and he and I have been spending loads of time together training .

“My two best buds are rescue dogs and even though they are soooo annoying, I do secretly like them a bit. My bestest buddy of all is living over the rainbow and he came from West Wales Poundies, so I’m doing it for him.”

Mum Tiff Russell said: “West Wales Poundies rescues dogs that have been taken in by the dog warden; after seven days they get put to sleep however WWP take as many dogs as they possibly can.

“They love them , feed them, pay vet bills and do everything in their power to make sure when they are rehomed, that they are safe and going to be loved.”

Ezsy's run takes place on June 5.

To donate, log on to justgiving.com/fundraising/ezsy