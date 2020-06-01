A pair have been fined after being caught almost 250 miles from home during a stop check at St Clears this morning (Monday, June 1).
The pair told the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit officers that they were aiming for St Brides Bay, over 290 miles from their home in Ilford, London.
An officer said the pair had been avoiding motorways on their journey, with their satnav showing the route they had taken through Wales.
Police said: "Both were reported for breaching the Covid-19 regulations.
"The driver was also reported for driving whilst uninsured.
"Vehicle escorted back east, driven by the passenger, who’d been fully insured throughout.
"Their sat nav shows their journey through Wales."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment