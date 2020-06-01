ONE person had to be taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon (May 30), following an incident in Haverfordwest.
Two ambulances and a Wales Air Ambulance were called to the scene, with all three emergency teams arriving at Rifelman’s Field Car park.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said that they were called just before half past 12 on Saturday and that one person was taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.
A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson added: “We attended an incident in Haverfordwest on Saturday afternoon (30/05/20). Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 13:09 and arrived at the scene at 13:32.
“Following treatment from our on-board consultants and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient in a road ambulance to Withybush Hospital, leaving the scene at 14:39 and arriving at the hospital at 14:45. Our involvement concluded at 15:29.