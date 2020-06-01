THE wife of a Pembroke Dock man, who nearly lost his hand after an accident with a circular saw during the bank holiday, has thanked all those who helped and supported him.

John Darren, aged 79, of Chapel Road, Llanreath, suffered horrendous injuries to his left hand, while working with a circular saw on fencing, on Sunday, May 24.

Neighbours rushed to help after the alarm was raised by John’s wife Ann, before the Wales Air Ambulance was called.

Wales Air Ambulance landed that afternoon at the nearby golf course, flying him to Swansea’s Morriston Hospital for a lengthy operation to save his hand.

Ann said: “John was in the garden; he never made a sound when he did it. It was virtually hanging off, only the skin on the back of his hand was still attached.

“The neighbour, Geraint is a paramedic, thank God he was home.”

Ann thanked Geraint for his help, adding: “It was a five-and-a-half to six-hour operation, they hope they have saved his hand, he’s moved a finger; he’s got to go back in for them to have a look.

“He lives to work another day; it may be up to 12 months before he gets full use back.

“We would like to thank our friends and neighbours of Chapel Road, who came to assist when John had an horrendous injury on Bank Holiday Sunday.

“Their help and kindness was much appreciated; special thanks to Matt, Ninki, Geraint, Jude and Mia.

“Thank-you also to the surgeons at the plastic surgery unity at Morriston Hospital, who put John’s hand back ‘together again,’ and the nurses for their wonderful care.

“The Air Ambulance team were first-class and so kind and considerate, thank you all so much.”

Ann added: “It was not the best bank holiday he’s ever spent; I’ve confiscated the circular saw.”