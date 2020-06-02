The arduous task or burying a deceased circus elephant in a Letterston field has been recalled by historians at the Pembrokeshire Archives.
116 years ago to the day, archivists shared the newspaper account of interring the dead Dumbo, the only elephant to be buried this side of Gloucester.
The newspaper account of the event reads: “Burying an elephant. One of the elephants belonging to the circus that visited the locality last week died at Letterston. The process of burial was as huge as the carcass of the once mighty beast and took place in a field belonging to the Harp Inn, Letterston.
“From the ‘death chamber’ to the big hole of interment the carcass was towed by tractor engine. It may be interesting to mention that this the only instance on record of an elephant being buried anywhere this side of Gloucester.”
Do you know where the elephant was buried? Is its skeleton still there or has it been exhumed? What is the field used for today? Do you remember grandparents or great grandparents talking about the elephant? If so contact north reporter, Becky Hotchin, on bho@westerntelegraph.co.uk.
