AN appeal is being made to raise £2,000 to help end-of-life patients in Pembrokeshire.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home hopes to buy equipment, including special mattresses, to loan to people being cared for in their own environment.

On Thursday, June 4, the charity will launch its 'equipping the community to be independent' campaign on Crowdfunder, with the help of the Calor Rural Community Fund.

Lending equipment to support the independence of end-of-life patients, their families and carers is an important part of the free, vital services provided by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Items such as beds, specialist mattresses, bathing aids, wheelchairs and commodes can be delivered by the charity's equipment team, who are also trained to transfer patients.

Many patients benefit from the rapid response delivery service, which is often same-day, and in some cases, can expedite discharge or prevent admission to hospital for patients.

The public can support this project by visiting the charity’s crowdfunding page, communityfund.calor.co.uk/psequipping-the-community-to-be-independent from Thursday (June 4).

If people are struggling financially and cannot donate, the charity is asking people to like and share the page online to help generate support.

“We are hoping that the public will get behind us and support us in our aim of ‘equipping the community to be independent’," said Judith Williams, the grants co-ordinator at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Donations can also be made through Paul Sartori offices, and the campaign will run until Thursday July 16.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provide a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life- limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

Services are available 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the community.

For further information on the charity and its service, visit paulsartori.org, or by phone 01437 763223.