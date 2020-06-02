THE ST DAVIDS and Fishguard Food Pod has received £10,000 from money saving expert, Martin Lewis.

In March the presenter and founder of the Money Saving Expert website, announced a £1.9 million donation to community support organisations and foodbanks, which rose to £3 million with the support of others.

Solva resident Patrick Nash has been part of a small team of people volunteering to review nearly 7,000 of applications that arrived in just over a week before the fund closed.

Having personally reviewed around 1,800 applications, Patrick heard of the work of St Davids and Fishguard Food Pod.

He mentioned this to the team working on Martin Lewis' fund. Although the fund was closed, Martin has very generously made a donation of £10,000 which is going to make a huge difference to the Food Pod and its vital work throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

I'm still speechless at this generosity, apart from saying "wow" and "thank you Martin and Patrick" over and over," said Louise Tarbuck, co-ordinator at the St Davids end.

"This donation is recognition of the volunteers' work in making the Food Pod reach those in need with dignity and caring.

"The Food Pod is the vehicle, but this donation is to the communities it will help. As communities we are on a long road during this crisis, and indeed if we should have a second Covid wave many more will be affected.

"Martin and Patrick have enabled us to carry on helping others in our community now across the summer."

The Fishguard and St Davids Food Pod is a group set up to provide food support during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group is raising money and delivering food boxes, using social distancing, to homes who need this across north Pembrokeshire.

Anyone who needs it will be helped on a no questions asked basis. You can contact the St Davids branch by messaging Louise Tarbuck through Facebook messenger or on 01437 729321.