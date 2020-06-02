Cannabis worth around £20,000 was seized on the roads last month, May 2020.
Figures released by Pembrokeshire's Roads Policing Unit (RPU) today (June 2), show over 2kg of cannabis was seized last month, with a potential street value of up to £10 per gram.
During May, police arrested 27 drug drivers, six drivers in possession of cannabis and two drink drivers.
Two disqualified drivers, two possession with intent to supply, two wanted on warrant, one recall to prison and one breach of bail arrests were also made.
Twenty-six uninsured drivers and 16 untaxed vehicles were also dealt with.
The Pembrokeshire RPU team have now made 124 drink and drug drive arrests in the year to date.
